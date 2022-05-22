Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2884 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Kunlun Energy stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Kunlun Energy has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

