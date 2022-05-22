Kusama (KSM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.92 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.56 or 0.00265663 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $682.38 million and approximately $60.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.68 or 0.09789346 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 540.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00482312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

