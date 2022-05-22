Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Stock Price Up 5%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) shares rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 451,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,175,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

