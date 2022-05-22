Lamden Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $36,646.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.