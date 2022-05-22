Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $121.72 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.44.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Lancaster Colony (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.