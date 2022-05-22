Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.17).

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.71) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

LON LAND traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 741.20 ($9.14). 2,290,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,716. The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 757.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

