Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $0.70 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

