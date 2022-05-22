Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LYSFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3389 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $18.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 65.00 to 68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.
