Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $97.62 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.87.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

