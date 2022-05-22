Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

