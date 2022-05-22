Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.38. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

