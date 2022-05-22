Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,815 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Valero Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

