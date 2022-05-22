Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 654 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1,974.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 359,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

