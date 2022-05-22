Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 78,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.