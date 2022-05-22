Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $854,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 138.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.59. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

