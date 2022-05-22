Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $949,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,011,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

