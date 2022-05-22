Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $41.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.