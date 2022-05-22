Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,941 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSE BOOT opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

