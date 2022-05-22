Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%.

