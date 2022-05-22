Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Up 2.2%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 130,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 302,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.89. The firm has a market cap of £6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

