Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

