Light Sky Macro LP Makes New Investment in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Pampa Energía accounts for about 1.2% of Light Sky Macro LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Light Sky Macro LP owned approximately 0.13% of Pampa Energía at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAM opened at $21.48 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

