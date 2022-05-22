Light Sky Macro LP Takes Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,965,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,000. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima comprises 10.0% of Light Sky Macro LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $663.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.78 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.