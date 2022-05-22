Lightning Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,740.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $27,740.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.52 or 0.99995219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001668 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

