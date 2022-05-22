Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LLNW remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 695,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,242. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 196.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,751 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 811,747 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

