Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.18. 2,372,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

