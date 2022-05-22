LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.89. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil purchased 80,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 1,375,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,955,000 shares of company stock worth $1,977,500 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,416,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 304,188 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 14.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

