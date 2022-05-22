Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after purchasing an additional 287,173 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. 11,188,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,270. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.10.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

