Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,200 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,326 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,444,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,824. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

