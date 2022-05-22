Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

