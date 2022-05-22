Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 105,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 40,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,050,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $449.34 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

