Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.04. 3,483,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,639. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

