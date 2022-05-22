Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $586,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.80. 2,201,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,509. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.88 and a 200-day moving average of $355.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

