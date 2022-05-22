Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,182 shares of company stock worth $791,087. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

