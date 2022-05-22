Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.49. 1,623,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,489. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $271.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.96.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.