Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 29,600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,859,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 181,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 408,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

JPM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,150,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.23. The company has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

