Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

Shares of GWW traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.54. 270,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,070. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

