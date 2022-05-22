Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,836,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,143. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

