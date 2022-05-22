LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

