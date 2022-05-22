Loki Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.06 or 0.06710131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00237590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00657232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00599016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00069275 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004488 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars.

