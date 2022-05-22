Lossless Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $8.98 million and $417,464.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.80 or 0.12645203 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 476% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00493748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033459 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

