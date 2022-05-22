Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,005 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 100,285 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

