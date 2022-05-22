Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.84.

LOW opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

