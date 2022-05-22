Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $184.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

