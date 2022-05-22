MahaDAO Price Tops $1.52 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00005160 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $193,857.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.28 or 0.12711568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 377.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00498981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,617.66 or 1.85274502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008787 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.