MAI Capital Management Acquires 244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 279,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,161 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,509,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,129 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 69,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,802,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

