MAI Capital Management Acquires 2,740 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

