MAI Capital Management Acquires 657 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of VFC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

