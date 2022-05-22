MAI Capital Management Has $538,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

NYSE GPN opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

