MAI Capital Management Has $631,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $149.85 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

